News

Police arrest man suspected of building million-router German botnet

German prosecutors asked British police to make the arrest under a European Arrest Warrant

|

Paris Bureau Chief, IDG News Service |

dl speedport hybrid
Credit: Deutsche Telekom
More like this

Last year, someone turned a German internet service provider into a million-router botnet. German police think they will soon have the culprit.

The U.K.'s National Crime Agency (NCA) made an arrest on Wednesday in connection with the November 2016 hack on Deutsche Telekom. The agency said it arrested a 29-year-old man at Luton airport, acting on a European Arrest Warrant issued by the public prosecutor's office in Cologne, Germany.

The German Federal Criminal Police Office (Bundeskriminalamt, or BKA), which led the investigation, said it had worked with British law enforcement officials to arrest the man, a Briton.

The man is accused of attempted computer abuse, the BKA said, and is suspected of attacking home routers connected to Deutsche Telekom's network, depriving over 1 million of its customers of their internet access in an incident last November.

The goal of that attack, the BKA said, was to turn the routers into a giant botnet, or network of controlled devices, for use in other cyberattacks, but the main effect was to interfere with internet access and telephone service on the affected devices.

The BKA became involved in the case because the attack was considered to have targeted critical communication infrastructure in Germany, and was helped in its investigation by the German Federal Office for Information Security (Bundesamt für Sicherheit, or BSI) and by Deutsche Telekom. Law enforcement officials in the U.K. also became involved, as did officials in Cyprus, BKA said, for reasons that neither the German nor U.K. police explained.

The accused will face an extradition hearing on Friday or Monday, the NCA said. If extradited to Germany, he could face charges there with a maximum penalty of 10 years.

To comment on this article and other CSO content, visit our Facebook page or our Twitter stream.
Related:

Peter Sayer covers European public policy, artificial intelligence, the blockchain, and other technology breaking news for the IDG News Service.

How much is a data breach going to cost you?
You Might Like
Most Popular
Black Hat 2015
The CSO guide to top security conferences

CSO Online’s calendar of upcoming security conferences makes it easy to find the events that matter the...

10 phishing
Phishing campaign uses Yahoo breach to hook email

A phishing email sent out within hours after the Yahoo breach news broke is preys on users' concern...

webcam laptop
9 new hacks coming to get you

The proliferation of insecure devices in every facet of our lives will have consequences far beyond the...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Popular Resources
Featured Stories
bug bounty
Why you need a bug bounty program

If you’re ready to deal with the volume of reports, a bug bounty program can help you can find the...

20140926 campus indoors 004 1
Amid cyberattacks, ISPs try to clean up the internet

If your computer’s been hacked, Dale Drew might actually know about it. His company, Level 3...

medical records healthcare medicine file document claim form doctors office hospital 000000399129
Healthcare firms plan to increase security spending

After several high-profile breaches over the past couple of years, the healthcare industry plans to...

RSA Expo North Hall
Salted Hash: RSAC 2017 Recap

Last week, Salted Hash was in California for the annual RSA Conference in San Francisco. The week was...