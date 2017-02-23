Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
33% off NETGEAR N300 Wi-Fi Router with High Power 5dBi External Antennas - Deal Alert

netgear n300 router
Credit: Amazon
Currently discounted 33% and selling for just $19.99, the NETGEAR N300 WiFi Router with external antennas (WNR2020) offers high-performance wireless speeds of up to 300 Mbps, and for the current price is a good consideration for the internet needs in your second home, apartment, dormitory, or as a drop-in replacement of your legacy router. It also features external 5dBi antennas for improved WiFi coverage and Push 'N' Connect for easy WiFi connections. The scheduled WiFi on/off button allows for convenient power savings by scheduling times for WiFi to be turned off. It's currently rated 4 out of 5 stars from over 7,600 customers (read recent reviews here) on Amazon, where its been recently discounted 33% to a very reasonable $19.99. See the discounted N300 Wi-Fi router from Netgear on Amazon.

This story, "33% off NETGEAR N300 Wi-Fi Router with High Power 5dBi External Antennas - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

At a Glance

  • NETGEAR N300 Wi-Fi Router with High Power 5dBi External Antennas (WNR2020v2)

    $19.99 MSRP $29.99
    View
    on Amazon
