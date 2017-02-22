sponsored

Six common DevOps myths, busted

Even though the DevOps movement has begun to take hold, plenty of misperceptions about DevOps still exist.

Is DevOps a set of absolute beliefs? A miracle cure for anything that ails an organization? Does it require particular software tools? Can only the unicorns of the world get it right?

Because it can be hard to pin down, some people mistrust the benefits of solid DevOps methodologies. And they forget that at its heart, DevOps is about responding more quickly to business and customer needs. It’s about continual learning and improvement rather than an end state.

  • Myth 1: There’s no direct business value for adopting DevOps practices.

  • Myth 2: There’s no significant return on investment in applying DevOps principles to legacy apps.

  • Myth 3: There’s not enough time (or the right people) to implement DevOps.

  • Myth 4: DevOps doesn’t play nice with regulatory and compliance requirements.

  • Myth 5: There’s no reason to adopt DevOps because it can’t solve the kind of problems you have.

  • Myth 6: DevOps is just for startups or unicorns, not enterprise businesses.

