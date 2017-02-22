Feature

7 Wi-Fi vulnerabilities beyond weak passwords

Using strong encryption and passwords is only the first step in protecting your wireless network. Make sure you’re not exposed in these other ways.

|

Contributing Writer, Computerworld |

Become An Insider

Sign up now and get FREE access to hundreds of Insider articles, guides, reviews, interviews, blogs, and other premium content. Learn more.
Related Articles
See all Insider

To keep private Wi-Fi networks secure, encryption is a must-have -- and using strong passwords or passphrases is necessary to prevent the encryption from being cracked. But don’t stop there! Many other settings, features and situations can make your Wi-Fi network as much or even more insecure as when you use a weak password.

For instance, some wireless routers with a seemingly unique default SSID can be security risks, and even networks protected with WPA or WPA2 encryption have vulnerabilities if you're using the pre-shared key (PSK) mode. Or perhaps your users are hopping on to neighboring Wi-Fi networks, or snooping on each other's traffic.

Make sure you’re not leaving your network vulnerable by doing any of the following.

To continue reading this article register now

Get Free Access

Learn More   Existing Users Sign In

You Might Like