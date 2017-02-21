News

Hackers behind bank attack campaign use Russian as decoy

Malware samples contain what appear to be poorly translated Russian words and commands

|

Romania Correspondent, IDG News Service |

Lazarus group uses Russian language in false flag operation.
Credit: IDGNS
More like this

The hackers behind a sophisticated attack campaign that has recently targeted financial organizations around the world have intentionally inserted Russian words and commands into their malware in an attempt to throw investigators off.

Researchers from cybersecurity firm BAE Systems have recently obtained and analyzed additional malware samples related to an attack campaign that has targeted 104 organizations -- most of them banks -- from 31 different countries.

They found multiple commands and strings in the malware that appear to have been translated into Russian using online tools, the results making little sense to a native Russian speaker.

"In some cases the inaccurate translations have transformed the meaning of the words entirely," the researchers said in a blog post. "This strongly implies that the authors of this attack are not native Russian speakers and, as such, the use of Russian words appears to be a 'false flag'."

This unusual behaviour is most likely intended to make attribution harder and throw investigators on a false lead. In reality there is technical evidence to link these malware samples and the overall attack campaign to a group known in the security industry as Lazarus.

This group has been active since at least 2009 and has been responsible for various attacks against government and private organizations from South Korea and the U.S. over the years.

Lazarus is believed to have been responsible for the 2014 attack against Sony Pictures Entertainment that resulted in sensitive data being leaked from the company and many of the company's computers being rendered inoperable. The FBI and other U.S. intelligence agencies attributed that attack to North Korea.

The Lazarus group has also been linked to the theft of US$81 million from the central bank of Bangladesh last year. In that attack, hackers used malware to manipulate the computers used by the bank to operate money transfers over the SWIFT network. They attempted to move $951 million in total, but some transactions failed and others were successfully reversed after the heist was detected.

Earlier this month a malware attack that affected multiple banks in Poland came to light. The attack is believed to have involved exploits launched from the compromised website of the Polish Financial Supervision Authority.

Researchers from BAE Systems and Symantec have tied the Polish attack to a larger campaign that has been going on since October and involved multiple watering-hole-style compromises. The websites of the National Banking and Stock Commission of Mexico and the largest state-owned bank from Uruguay have also been infected in a similar manner.

The malware programs used in these attacks bear code similarities to tools attributed in the past to the Lazarus group.

There are several cybercriminal gangs of Russian origin that specialize in targeting banks. These groups use spear-phishing to gain a foothold into banks' networks and then learn the organizations' internal procedures before they begin to steal money. BAE Systems' research suggests that Lazarus might be trying to make its activity blend in with that of these Russian-speaking cybercriminals.

To comment on this article and other CSO content, visit our Facebook page or our Twitter stream.
Related:

Lucian Constantin is an IDG News Service correspondent. He writes about information security, privacy, and data protection.

How much is a data breach going to cost you?
You Might Like
Most Popular
inateck 3 port usb 3.0 hub
50% off Inateck 3 Port USB 3.0 Hub with 2.5 Inch USB 3.0 Hard Drive Disk

This 3 port USB 3.0 hub converts any 9.5mm & 7mm 2.5-Inch SATA HDD/SSD into an external hard drive for...

10 phishing
Phishing campaign uses Yahoo breach to hook email

A phishing email sent out within hours after the Yahoo breach news broke is preys on users' concern...

nordvpn
Get 72% off NordVPN Virtual Private Network Service For a Limited Time - Deal

NordVPN has discounted their popular VPN software 72%. Use our link and see the discount applied when...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Popular Resources
Featured Stories
Man looking worn out in mod orange chair with a wad of cash in a mouse trap
Users take the cheese to solve data breaches

Verizon releases its annual breach report that puts the reader in the driver's seat.

red blue tools
5 open source security tools too good to ignore

Look to these clever open source tools to keep secrets out of source code, identify malicious files,...

Privacy
True privacy online is not viable

You can hide from casual observers, but a motivated person will see through your attempts at...

0 shadow it intro
8 steps to regaining control over shadow IT

Learn how to discover those employees who went roaming for outside services.