Ride along to solve these data breaches

It was the cousin

A regional water supplier had incident that affected several of their small and midsized enterprise clients. Their clients had recently notified them that their online account details had changed. When customers had their passwords reset and regained access to their accounts, many noticed that the registered bank account details had also been changed. This meant that refunds due to the customers had been transferred fraudulently to new bank accounts.

The bank allowed the account holder to transfer 90% of the money to accounts in Dubai and the Bahamas as soon as the payments arrived in their UK account. A third-party call center in Mumbai was responsible for administering the online accounts and processing telephone payments.

It turned out that one user at the call center had accessed all the accounts that had been fraudulently refunded. The user denied any knowledge of this and suggested the computer must have been hacked.

An initial review of the user’s home computer system revealed so little datat that it appeared to have been systematically wiped. The wiping software did not fully clean the volume. Shadow copies of data revealed numerous emails between the call center employee and another individual, later identified to be his cousin in the UK.

When presented with the data retrieved from his home computer, the worker finally confessed to the crime.