Customs and Border Protection gets a new CISO

Alma Cole replaces Shaun Khalfan, who now leads the information risk program at government-sponsored mortgage loan company Freddie Mac.

customs and border protection
Credit: REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Alma Cole has been appointed chief information security officer (CISO) of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, rejoining the agency after serving as chief systems security officer in 2012-2013.

Most recently, Cole was vice president of cyber security at consulting services provider Robbins Gioia. He also served as director of the DHS Security Operations Center from 2007-2012, according to his LinkedIn profile.

From Cyberscoop, whice first reported on Cole's appointment:

Cole comes into CBP as budgets are expected to receive an increase of $658.8 million over fiscal 2017, according to public sector business analytics firm Govini, with a good portion of those funds devoted to IT interoperability and automation.

He also comes into the role as CBP’s mission has come under the spotlight following the Trump administration’s heightened focus on border security.

It's also worth noting that the agency was recently in the spotlight over enforcement of President Trump’s travel ban, which targeted seven Muslim-majority countries.

