37% off Garmin Forerunner 225 GPS Running Watch with Wrist-based Heart Rate - Deal Alert

In addition to using GPS to calculate distance and pace, the 225 has a built-in accelerometer. This allows it to capture distance and pace data when you’re running on an indoor track or treadmill, with no need for a separate foot pod accessory.  Forerunner 225 is the first Garmin GPS running watch with wrist-based heart rate. Now you have the option to run without a heart rate strap. The 225 tracks distance, pace and heart rate, and featured activity tracking to count steps and calories all day. The full features Forerunner 225 averages 4 out of 5 stars from over 400 people on Amazon (read reviews), where its typical list price of $220 is currently reduced to the very low price of $139, one of its lowest prices to date. See the deal now on Amazon.

This story, "37% off Garmin Forerunner 225 GPS Running Watch with Wrist-based Heart Rate - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

  • Garmin Forerunner 225 GPS Running Watch with Wrist-based Heart Rate

    $138.99 MSRP $219.99
