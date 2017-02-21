News

Verizon knocks off $350M from Yahoo deal after breaches

Yahoo will also share in some potential liabilities related to two massive data breaches

|

Senior Editor, IDG News Service |

23922465470 fe3c8b8cdf o
Credit: Yahoo
More like this

Verizon Communications will pay US$350 million less for Yahoo after two major data breaches reported by the struggling internet pioneer.

Verizon will pay about $4.48 billion for Yahoo's operating business, and the two companies will share any potential legal and regulatory liabilities arising from two major data breaches announced in late 2016. The companies announced the amended terms of the deal Tuesday.

Back in October, one news report had Verizon seeking a $1 billion discount after the first breach was announced.

The new terms "provide a fair and favorable outcome for shareholders," Marni Walden, Verizon's executive vice president and president of Product Innovation and New Businesses, said in a press release.

The deal still makes sense, however, Walden added. The deal brings "Yahoo's tremendous talent and assets into our expanding portfolio in the digital advertising space," she said.

Yahoo continues to deal with the fallout from the two breaches, one affecting 500 million user accounts and the second affecting 1 billion. Just last week, Yahoo sent out warning letters to users saying their accounts may have been compromised through a forged cookie scheme apparently related to the 500 million account breach announced last September.

Verizon first announced plans to buy most of Yahoo's assets for $4.8 billion last July. Under the new terms, Yahoo will be responsible for half of any liabilities related to the breach from third-party lawsuits and from government investigations, outside of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Those potential liabilities were not addressed in the original acquisition announcement, which happened before the breaches were reported.

Liabilities arising from shareholder lawsuits and SEC investigations will continue to be Yahoo's responsibility.

The companies expect the deal to close in the second quarter.

To comment on this article and other CSO content, visit our Facebook page or our Twitter stream.
Related:

Grant Gross edits and assigns stories and writes about technology and telecom policy in the U.S. government for the IDG News Service. He is based outside of Washington, D.C.

How much is a data breach going to cost you?
You Might Like
Most Popular
inateck 3 port usb 3.0 hub
50% off Inateck 3 Port USB 3.0 Hub with 2.5 Inch USB 3.0 Hard Drive Disk

This 3 port USB 3.0 hub converts any 9.5mm & 7mm 2.5-Inch SATA HDD/SSD into an external hard drive for...

10 phishing
Phishing campaign uses Yahoo breach to hook email

A phishing email sent out within hours after the Yahoo breach news broke is preys on users' concern...

nordvpn
Get 72% off NordVPN Virtual Private Network Service For a Limited Time - Deal

NordVPN has discounted their popular VPN software 72%. Use our link and see the discount applied when...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Popular Resources
Featured Stories
Self driving truck
Ride along to solve these data breaches

Verizon’s recently released annual breach report that examines some of its cases where the RISK Team...

code big data binary programming
Java and Python FTP attacks can punch holes through firewalls

The Java and Python runtimes fail to properly validate FTP URLs, which can potentially allow attackers...

halo wars 2
Amazon Prime Members Get 20% off Halo Wars 2 Ultimate Edition For Xbox One -

For a limited time, if you're an Amazon Prime Member (or have a free trial) you'll see the price drop...

Gmail Google Mail
Google prevents 10 million malicious emails every 60 seconds; Gmail users

Gmail phishing and malware attacks on Gmail users can be prevented