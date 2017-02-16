IT needs to get great at mastering change

Portions of this post were originally posted on the Puppet blog, and are republished here with Puppet's permission.

Change is constant and necessary in IT, even if it’s an uphill battle. Fortunately, you can purposefully drive change through collaboration, automation and DevOps practices.

In a recent Puppet-sponsored webinar, we discussed the complexity and accelerating rate of change in IT, and how it impacts user expectations and tool evolution.

It was such a great discussion, we created an infographic to summarize the key points, including:

Common obstacles, and the importance of overcoming them.

Key results achieved with better collaboration.

The outcomes that high-performing IT orgs enjoy: 200 times more frequent deployments, 2,555 times shorter lead times, one-third the change failure rate, and more.

