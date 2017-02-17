Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

28% off Logitech G502 Proteus Spectrum RGB Tunable Gaming Mouse - Deal Alert

|

TechConnect |

logitech mouse
Credit: Amazon
More like this

The G502 features the most advanced optical sensor for maximum tracking accuracy. Customize RGB lighting or sync it with other Logitech G products, set up custom profiles for your games, adjust sensitivity from 200 up to 12,000 DPI and position five 3.6g weights for just the right balance and feel. The G502 averages 4.5 out of 5 stars from over 1,000 people on Amazon, where its typical list price of $80 has been reduced to $58. See it now on Amazon.

This story, "28% off Logitech G502 Proteus Spectrum RGB Tunable Gaming Mouse - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

To comment on this article and other CSO content, visit our Facebook page or our Twitter stream.
At a Glance

  • Logitech G502 Proteus Spectrum RGB Gaming Mouse

    $57.33 MSRP $79.99
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

How much is a data breach going to cost you?
You Might Like
Most Popular
gag order court justice
CrowdStrike attempts to sue NSS Labs to prevent test release, court denies

Last week, before the start of the RSA conference in San Francisco, CrowdStrike filed for a restraining...

inateck 3 port usb 3.0 hub
50% off Inateck 3 Port USB 3.0 Hub with 2.5 Inch USB 3.0 Hard Drive Disk

This 3 port USB 3.0 hub converts any 9.5mm & 7mm 2.5-Inch SATA HDD/SSD into an external hard drive for...

car charger
38% off Maxboost 4.8A/24W Dual USB Port Smart Car Charger - Deal Alert

This 24W / 4.8A USB car charger safely charges your favorite mobile devices at high speed, is highly...

Popular Resources
Featured Stories
RSA: Ira Winkler on why (or where) many security programs fail

At RSA 2017, CSO’s Steve Ragan chats with security expert Ira Winkler about where many security...

Self driving truck
Ride along to solve these data breaches

Verizon’s recently released annual breach report that examines some of its cases where the RISK Team...

Man looking worn out in mod orange chair with a wad of cash in a mouse trap
Users take the cheese to solve data breaches

Verizon releases its annual breach report that puts the reader in the driver's seat.

forerunner 225
37% off Garmin Forerunner 225 GPS Running Watch with Wrist-based Heart Rate -

Know your zone with Forerunner 225 -- the first Garmin GPS running watch with wrist-based heart rate....