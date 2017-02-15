Learn how to get a rate cut on your cyberinsurance

The Hartford FInancial Services Group, Inc., a Fortune 500 investment and insurance firm also known as "The Hartford", plans to consider pricing cyberinsurance rates for some customers based on how secure Microsoft says their Office 365 setting are.
Microsoft recently announced that it will be scoring some of its commercial customers' Office 365 security settings.The idea is to encourage organizations to bolster their cyber defenses against hacks on the popular email and productivity platform.
