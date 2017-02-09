News

'Fileless malware' attacks, used on banks, have been around for years

Recent malware attacks seen at 140 banks, telecoms and governments

|

Senior Editor, Computerworld |

03 shipping malware
Credit: Thinkstock
More like this

Fileless malware attacks, which were recently discovered in the networks of at least 140 banks, telecoms and governments, account for about 15% of known attacks today and have been around for years in different forms.

"Fileless malware attacks are becoming much more common and circumvent most of the endpoint protection and detection tools deployed today," Gartner security analyst Avivah Litan said.

A recent discovery of fileless malware was reported on Wednesday by researchers at Moscow-based Kaspersky Labs. The attackers have not been identified and "attribution [is] almost impossible," according to Kaspersky.

Related:

Senior Editor Matt Hamblen covers mobile and wireless, smartphones and other handhelds, and wireless networking for Computerworld.

How much is a data breach going to cost you?
You Might Like
Most Popular
turbotax deal
34% off TurboTax Deluxe 2016 Tax Software Federal & State - Deal Alert

No Tax Knowledge Needed. TurboTax will ask you easy questions to get to know you and fill in all the...

01 fairy godmother
The security theory and troubling practice behind the TSA's PreCheck security

What is up with the TSA PreCheck program? Aside from being convenient, how does one get that pass...

IDG Contributor Network
Have you seen her resume? 12 amazing women in security

A look at some impressive women who've advanced in security roles.

BrandPosts
Learn more
Popular Resources
Featured Stories
01 challenges
What cyberinsurance gotchas companies must be ready for

CipherLoc Vice President Mike Salas details six challenges companies will face as the insurance...

2 not sick
Your personal info might be as sick as you

Moshe Ben-Simon, co-founder and vice president of TrapX Security, runs through how hospitals can shore...

bullseye hospital healhcare
Hospital devices left vulnerable, leave patients at risk

A patient lies in a hospital bed waiting for a medical professional to conduct a blood gas analysis....

apple adapter
38% Apple USB-C Digital AV Multiport Adapter - Deal Alert

Connect your MacBook with USB-C port to an HDMI display, while also connecting a standard USB device...