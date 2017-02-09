Your personal info might be as sick as you

Sick as a dog

Since the beginning of 2016, several hospitals and healthcare institutions have fallen victim to ransomware attacks, including MedStar Health, Kansas Heart Hospital and Hollywood Presbyterian Hospital. Personally identifiable information and medical records holds a value between 10 to 20 times more than credit card data.

Cybersecurity firm Dell Secure Works notes that cyber criminals were getting paid $20 to $40 for health insurance credentials, compared with $1 to $2 for U.S. credit card numbers prior to the Target breach.

Moshe Ben-Simon, co-founder and vice president of TrapX Security, runs through how hospitals can shore up your data so that cybercriminals can’t get at it. Also read the full story of TrapX's examination of three hospitals hit by malware.