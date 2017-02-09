Feature

CSO50 2017: A step ahead of the threats

The CSO50 awards honor innovative security projects that demonstrate thought leadership and outstanding business value.

Each year, the CSO50 awards honor organizations for a security project or initiative that demonstrates innovation and outstanding business value in security. Winners will be recognized in a ceremony that will take place at the CSO50 Conference + Awards, on May 1-3, 2017 at The Scottsdale Resort at McCormick Ranch in Scottsdale, Ariz. Below is the list of our 2017 winners.

Voya Financial
Proof of information security

The financial services industry’s information security practices are under tight scrutiny by auditors, regulators, clients and vendors. Voya Financial faced increasing challenges to provide security information and evidence to these groups in an efficient manner while maintaining quality and consistency.

