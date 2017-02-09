CSO50 2017: IACI's neighborhood watch is a new approach to information sharing

Each year, the CSO50 awards honor organizations who demonstrate innovation and outstanding business value in security. Winners will be recognized in a ceremony that will take place at the CSO50 Conference + Awards, on May 1-3, 2017 at The Scottsdale Resort at McCormick Ranch in Scottsdale, Ariz. One of those winners is IACI. This is the story behind their award-winning project.

The federal government for years has advocated that cyberthreat information-sharing is the key to faster identification and remediation of attacks. The challenge was to make once-taboo information sharing more inviting to the private sector, and to educate organizations about its benefits.

IACI, an international non-profit association that fosters information sharing and collaboration among certified information sharing and analysis organizations (ISAOs), was launched in June 2016 to accomplish just that – to create a nationwide network of cybersecurity "neighborhood watch" groups that will fundamentally change the information sharing landscape.