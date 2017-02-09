Feature

CSO50 2017: IACI's neighborhood watch is a new approach to information sharing

A nationwide network of cybersecurity groups want to change the way information is exchanged

Each year, the CSO50 awards honor organizations who demonstrate innovation and outstanding business value in security.  Winners will be recognized in a ceremony that will take place at the CSO50 Conference + Awards, on May 1-3, 2017 at The Scottsdale Resort at McCormick Ranch in Scottsdale, Ariz. One of those winners is IACI. This is the story behind their award-winning project.

The federal government for years has advocated that cyberthreat information-sharing is the key to faster identification and remediation of attacks. The challenge was to make once-taboo information sharing more inviting to the private sector, and to educate organizations about its benefits.

IACI, an international non-profit association that fosters information sharing and collaboration among certified information sharing and analysis organizations (ISAOs), was launched in June 2016 to accomplish just that – to create a nationwide network of cybersecurity "neighborhood watch" groups that will fundamentally change the information sharing landscape.

