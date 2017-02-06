January 2017: The month in hacks and breaches

On January 4, the hacker CyberZeist “claimed to have hacked the FBI's website (fbi.gov) and leaked personal account information of several FBI agents publically” by exploiting a zero-day vulnerability in the open source Plone content management system, according to a report on Hacker News. (For its part, the Plone security team denied that there was a zero-day vulnerability, but released “a security update on 17th January to its customers to ‘patch various vulnerabilities.’”)

Then, on January 19th, internet account passwords for 14 Trump appointees, including Rudy Giuliani and Michael Flynn, were leaked online, the result of “mass breaches of websites like LinkedIn, MySpace, and others between 2012 and 2016,” according to a report by Britain’s Channel 4.

