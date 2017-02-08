Have you seen her resume? 12 amazing women in security

The security trio at Flashpoint

From left to right, Allison Nixon, Jennifer Leggio and Alex Kassirer, represent just a few of the amazing women at Flashpoint.

Nixon is the director of security research. She has been a background source for numerous investigations and articles that focus on the post-breach issue of "who dunnit?". She performs original threat research and specializes in attribution, cybercrime attribution, criminal communities, and answering questions that people have not yet thought to ask.

Leggio, CMo, has spent almost 20 years building go-to-market strategies,while defining new markets or disrupting established ones to help shape the security industry. She’s previously held senior leadership roles at Digital Shadows, Cisco, Sourcefire, and Fortinet, and started her tech career at a public relations agency where she took several security startups from stealth to market. She co-operates the Security Bloggers Network and is also the founder of the Security Twits (@securitytwits)

Kassirer is unbelievably amazing. So much so that she'll have a new blog dedicated to her later this week. She is a senior counterterrorism analyst at Flashpoint and on-air analyst for NBC. She has assisted law enforcement and intelligence agencies in terrorism investigations and prosecutions, and consults private sector organizations on both physical and cyber security.