News

Microsoft will likely fix Windows SMB denial-of-service flaw on Patch Tuesday

The vulnerability can be exploited to crash Windows systems

|

Romania Correspondent, IDG News Service |

microsoft stock campus building
Credit: Stephen Brashear/Getty Images for Microsoft
More like this

Microsoft will likely wait until February 14 to fix a publicly disclosed vulnerability in the SMB network file sharing protocol that can be exploited to crash Windows computers.

The vulnerability was disclosed Thursday when the security researcher who found it posted a proof-of-concept exploit for it on GitHub. There was concern initially that the flaw might also allow for arbitrary code execution and not just denial-of-service, which would have made it critical.

The CERT Coordination Center (CERT/CC) at Carnegie Mellon University at first mentioned arbitrary code execution as a possibility in an advisory released Thursday. However, the organization has since removed that wording from the document and downgraded the flaw's severity score from 10 (critical) to 7.8 (high).

Attackers can exploit the vulnerability by tricking Windows systems to connect to malicious SMB servers that send specially crafted responses. Successful exploitation will result in a crash in the mrxsmb20.sys driver, which will trigger a so-called Blue Screen of Death (BSOD).

There are a number of techniques to force computers to open SMB connections and some require little or no user interaction, CERT/CC warned. The organization confirmed the exploit on Windows 10 and Windows 8.1, as well as Windows Server 2016 and Windows Server 2012 R2.

"Windows is the only platform with a customer commitment to investigate reported security issues, and proactively update impacted devices as soon as possible," a Microsoft representative said via email. "Our standard policy is that on issues of low risk, we remediate that risk via our current Update Tuesday schedule."

Update or Patch Tuesday is the day when Microsoft typically releases security updates for its products. This occurs on the second Tuesday of every month and the next one is scheduled for February 14.

The company sometimes breaks out of this regular patch cycle to release updates for critical and actively exploited vulnerabilities, but this won't likely happen in this case, especially now that the flaw's severity has been decreased and there's apparently no threat of remote code execution.

To comment on this article and other CSO content, visit our Facebook page or our Twitter stream.
Related:

Lucian Constantin is an IDG News Service correspondent. He writes about information security, privacy, and data protection.

How much is a data breach going to cost you?
You Might Like
Most Popular
turbotax deal
34% off TurboTax Deluxe 2016 Tax Software Federal & State - Deal Alert

No Tax Knowledge Needed. TurboTax will ask you easy questions to get to know you and fill in all the...

seagate expansion 1.5tb
21% off Seagate Expansion 1TB Portable External Hard Drive USB 3.0 - Deal Alert

With no software to install, the Expansion Portable drive is ready to use immediately. Simply attach...

erase blackboard wipe
MongoDB ransom attacks continue to plague administrators

Earlier this month, Salted Hash reported on a surge in attacks against publicly accessible MongoDB...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Popular Resources
Featured Stories
01 underattack
How to secure Active Directory

Russell Rice, senior director of product management at Skyport Systems, provides some ways IT...

putin22
UK defense secretary urges NATO to fend off Russian cyberattacks

The U.K.’s defense secretary is accusing Russia of using cyber attacks to “disable” democratic...

turbotax deal
34% off TurboTax Deluxe 2016 Tax Software Federal & State - Deal Alert

No Tax Knowledge Needed. TurboTax will ask you easy questions to get to know you and fill in all the...

hyperx cloud gaming headser
47% off HyperX Cloud Gaming Headset for PC, Xbox One, PS4 (White) - Deal Alert

HyperX Cloud is recommended by elite gaming organizations. It's the official headset of such...