Counterterrorism analyst explains the dark web

The use of dark and deep as adjectives to describe anything on the web conjure up feelings of fear and anxiety. Those outside of the security industry are fascinated by -- yet tentative of -- this mysterious digital abyss where criminals live in anonymity, plotting and colluding in unimaginable ways.

So, who, in her right mind, would want to spend her days working in the deepest fissures of the digital world? Alex Kassirer, that's who.

Featured as one of the amazing women in security, Kassirer, senior counterterrorism analyst at Flashpoint and on-air analyst for NBC is the epitome of girl power.

I don't know what drives her to wake up in the morning knowing that she is destined to interact with some of the most alarming and illicit characters in creation.

Yet still, I can't help but feel this absolute sense of envy that she is able to do the work that she does. It feels so important and empowering. If I could rewind 25 years, I would want to be Kassirer when I grow up.

So, for all those young ambitious security newbs who are wondering which path in the industry is right for you, perhaps a glimpse into the work of Kassirer might inspire you to travel the path to counterterrorism analyst.

When Kassirer talks about scouring the dark web, she's referring to the ability of analysts to monitor and embed themselves into both the areas that aren't searchable and into the deep areas of the internet that require credentials for access.

"Keeping tabs on terrorists requires an understanding of the landscape and the individuals themselves. These actors congregate and communicate, which requires me to be agile. Jihadists are constantly shifting and finding new areas to operate in, so I have to be agile and flexible enough to pivot with these actors," Kassirer said.

The monitoring of terrorists allows analysts like Kassirer to communicate with the criminals so that she can gain insight into their plans and techniques. "We are monitoring and listening and having an ear to the ground as they talk so that we are able to understand how they think," she said.

The criminals they are monitoring are a diverse group that range from jihadists and nation state actors to fraudsters and cybercriminals. It's tantamount to being an undercover detective.

That all sounds like a fascinating way to earn a living, though I can't imagine the skills required to qualify for such a position. "There are some underlying skill sets that are applicable across the board, but you do need certain skills depending on what type of analyst you want to be," Kassirer said.

She leads the counterterrorism desk, and said, "I can't do everything that I do working as the Asian specialist. There are necessary linguistic capabilities because one of the greatest difficulties is maintaining credentials."

In order to earn those credentials, analysts like Kassirer need to understand how those she monitors operate and speak. Being an analyst and monitoring those areas are basic in one sense but specific depending on the area in which you work.

In her counterterrorism role, "Arabic is the prominent language. I learned modern standard Arabic in school, but if I just knew that I wouldn't understand what they are saying," Kassirer said.

That level of vernacular comes from experience and being in these environments and being able to imitate the groups you are trying to be a part of. "To be able to understand how they speak on a deeper level comes with reading a lot of ISIS and Al Queda literature," Kassirer said.

Then, an analyst has to go through the vetting process to be welcomed into the group. "The vetting varies depending on the forum. Most of the time it's answering simple questions, sometimes they are religious questions. There are some groups that are closed for new registration, so to get around that hurdle you need to know the admin or someone in the forum to vouch for you," Kassirer said.

While there's a part of me that wishes I could -- just for a moment -- feel what it's like to be her for a day, I'm not sure that I would be able to sleep at night. Kassirer though, is cut from a different cloth. She's able to sleep quite soundly despite all that she sees in the deep and dark web.

