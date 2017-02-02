How to tell if Pokemon Go is malware

It’s bad enough that Pokemon Go users have to dodge obstacles while playing the game, but now they must be able to uncover whether their favorite game is a fake app that could do malicious things to their phone.

Mobile security company Zimperium has put out the alert to make sure users are cognizant of these apps when they head into app stores. Verified app stores, like Google and Apple, are working hard to secure and improve app security, said John Michelsen, chief product officer at Zimperium. Both marketplaces add protection layers to ensure apps are verified and sandboxed, but serious risks still fall through the cracks and new fake apps appear every day.

For example, in the past few months rogue apps from developers in China have slipped through Apple’s process and masqueraded as big retailers like Nordstrom, Dillard's and Zappos.com over the holidays, the Marcher malware poses as the Super Mario Run gaming app, and malware-infected versions of Pokemon Go.

Fake Android Prisma apps are running phishing, malware scam as well. Most of the fake apps had no photo editing function rather they infected users’ device with adware and malware. Before Google Play removed those apps, 1.5 users downloaded

Gooligan malware can either be installed via downloading one of 86 infected fake apps through a third party app store or falling for a phishing scam, such as clicking on a fraudulent link in an email.

Michelsen has provided these tips to help identify an imposter app: