27% off Zeiss Pre-Moistened Lens Cleaning Wipes - Deal Alert

zeiss lense wipes
Credit: Amazon
Zeiss provides an effective way to clean and preserve valuable optics. Whether used with camera lenses, eyeglasses, sunglasses, telescopes, or spotting scopes, these non-abrasive pre-moistened wipes are safe and effective. These ammonia-free wipes are appropriate for anti-reflective coatings and may also be used to clean laptop, GPS, tablet, or cell phone screens without leaving streaks. Designed for a single use, these wipes come in individual disposable packets.  The wipes are highly rated on Amazon, where it currently averages 4.7 out of 5 stars (read reviews). Its typical list price of $29.99 has been reduced 27% to $21.99 for a pack of 400. See the discounted Lens Cleaning Wipes now on Amazon.

At a Glance

  • Zeiss Pre-Moistened Lens Cleaning Wipes 400 Count

    $21.99 MSRP $29.99
    View
    on Amazon
MongoDB ransom attacks continue to plague administrators

Earlier this month, Salted Hash reported on a surge in attacks against publicly accessible MongoDB...

