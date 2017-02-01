News

Trump stresses cybersecurity but postpones executive order

The president says he'll hold department heads more responsible for network security

|

Senior Editor, IDG News Service |

20170130 3127871
Credit: Jette Carr/DOD
More like this

U.S. President Donald Trump called on government agencies to better protect their networks, but he delayed signing an executive order to kick-start a government-wide review of cybersecurity policy.

A draft copy of the order, leaked earlier, would give the Department of Defense and the Department of Homeland Security 60 days to submit a list of recommendations to protect U.S. government and private networks. 

Trump had been scheduled to sign the executive order Tuesday but canceled shortly before it was due to happen.

Instead of signing the executive order, Trump told reporters he'll hold cabinet secretaries and agency heads "totally accountable" for the security of their networks. US. agencies "certainly" don't have as much cybersecurity protections as they need, he said during a short briefing Tuesday.

"We must protect federal networks and data," Trump added. "We operate these networks on behalf of the American people and they are very important. We will empower these agencies to modernize their IT systems for better security and other uses."

The cybersecurity plan will also focus on protecting U.S. critical infrastructure, such as power plants and electrical grids, Trump said. Electrical grid security is a problem, "but we'll have it solved relatively soon," he promised.

During the briefing, Trump took a shot at the Democratic National Committee, which hackers infiltrated during the presidential campaign.

"Despite how they spent hundreds and hundreds of millions of dollars more money than we did, the Democratic National Committee was hacked successfully, very successfully, and terribly successfully," he said. "And the Republican National Committee was not hacked. Meaning it was hacked, but they failed. We had a very strong defense system against hacking."

To comment on this article and other CSO content, visit our Facebook page or our Twitter stream.
Related:

Grant Gross edits and assigns stories and writes about technology and telecom policy in the U.S. government for the IDG News Service. He is based outside of Washington, D.C.

How much is a data breach going to cost you?
You Might Like
Most Popular
wemo smart plug
30% off WeMo Wi-Fi Smart Plug, Works with Amazon Alexa - Deal Alert

Plug in a Wemo Switch, download the free app, and start controlling your lights and appliances from...

scope
61% off LEMONBEST HD 720p Handheld Wifi Inspection Scope - Deal Alert

This handheld High Definition WiFi Inspection Camera makes use of optoelectronic technology to...

shower speaker
69% off Omaker M4 Portable Bluetooth Shower and Outdoor Speaker with 12 Hour

Splashproof, shockproof and dustproof functions make this highly rated speaker suitable for shower or...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Popular Resources
Featured Stories
sonicwall ceo bill conner
SonicWall CEO talks of life after Dell spinout

In this installment of the IDG CEO Interview Series, Bill Conner spoke with Chief Content Officer John...

dsc05611
How to make PC security alerts better? Make them twirl, jiggle

The warnings are designed to save us from malware infections and hacking risks, but often times we’ll...

hot it skills
Cybersecurity among top IT skills that employers need in 2017

Here are the IT skills that will be in high demand for 2017.

03 shipping malware
How to kick out Windows malware for free

Like it or not, your PC is susceptible to malware. These videos will teach you how to locate the bad...