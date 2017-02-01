Cybersecurity's million dollar jobs

Jeremy King says there's some cybersecurity leadership roles at large U.S. corporations offering $1 million compensation packages. The recipients of these big pay packages include military cyber experts making a switch to the commercial sector.

King has helped many dozens of senior intelligence community (IC) and Department of Defense (DoD) transitioning government officials find private sector roles and consulting​ (and board) opportunities. His active Top Secret clearance and connections at Fortune 500 corporations make him a top 20 cybersecurity matchmaker (and credible source of compensation data), according to Hunt Scanlon Media.

What's luring military cyber leaders to the other side? King says that while top cyber experts in the commercial sector can earn as much as 5x what their counterparts in the military earn, money is not the number one motivator. the top reason is because commercial capabilities are now crucial to the national security mission, and the commercial sector will always be more agile and innovative. The passion they have to serve their nation never leaves them. Now they are providing a dual-use solution, the U.S. Government and commercial customers.