How-To

How to kick out Windows malware for free

Like it or not, your PC is susceptible to malware. These videos will teach you how to locate the bad stuff, then remove it from your system

Columnist, InfoWorld

Sniff out and kick out Windows malware for free
Credit: Thinkstock
No single antimalware engine can keep up with all the malware out there. But how about 57 of 'em?

In this video, you'll learn how to download and run Windows Sysinternals Process Explorer to test all currently running executables on your Windows system against VirusTotal's 57 antivirus engines, which together offer the best accuracy you can ever get (with a small percentage of false positives that are pretty easy to spot).

Neither the Sysinternals Process Explorer software nor the VirusTotal service costs a cent. The whole setup process will take you about five minutes, and the scan, which you can execute any time you like, takes less than a minute. Only malware in memory will be detected, but if you're infected, very likely that malicious process will be running -- and this easy method will sniff it out.

Now that you've found malware, how can you get rid of it?

Your best bet is to reformat, reset, or recover your PC to be absolutely sure you have eradicated the malware. But if you don't want to go that far, you have other options: antivirus software, sysinternal functions, and even the trusty reboot/rescan. Here's a walkthrough of each option.

This story, "How to kick out Windows malware for free" was originally published by InfoWorld.

This story, "How to kick out Windows malware for free" was originally published by InfoWorld.
An InfoWorld security columnist since 2005, Roger Grimes holds more than 40 computer certifications and has authored eight books on computer security.

