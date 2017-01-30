Dozens of Netgear products vulnerable to authentication bypass flaws

Karl Sigler, Threat Intelligence Manager at Trustwave, was – by his own admission – being lazy the day he discovered an authentication vulnerability in his Netgear router.

Instead of getting up out of bed to address a connection problem, he started fuzzing the web interface and discovered a serious issue. Sigler had hit upon unauth.cgi, code that was previously tied to two different exploits in 2014 for unauthenticated password disclosure flaws.

The short version of the 2014 vulnerability is that an attacker can get unauth.cgi to issue a number that can be passed over to passwordrecovered.cgi in order to receive credentials. Sigler tested their exploits and was able to get his password.

The following day he started gathering other Netgear devices to test. While repeating the process, he made an error, but that didn't prevent him from obtaining credentials. That accidental discovery resulted in CVE-2017-5521.

"After few trials and errors trying to reproduce the issue, I found that the very first call to passwordrecovered.cgi will give out the credentials no matter what the parameter you send. This is totally new bug that I haven’t seen anywhere else. When I tested both bugs on different NETGEAR models, I found that my second bug works on a much wider range of models," Sigler explained in a recent blog post.

There are at least ten thousand devices online that are vulnerable to the flaw that Sigler discovered, but he says the real number could reach the hundreds of thousands, or even millions.

"The vulnerability can be used by a remote attacker if remote administration is set to be Internet facing. By default, this is not turned on. However, anyone with physical access to a network with a vulnerable router can exploit it locally. This would include public Wi-Fi spaces like cafés and libraries using vulnerable equipment," Sigler wrote.

Sigler reached out to Netgear and reported the problems, but it was no easy task. The first advisory listed 18 devices that were vulnerable, followed by a second advisory detailing an additional 25 models.

A few months later, in June 2016, Netgear finally published an advisory that offered a fix for a small subset of the vulnerable devices, and a workaround for others.

Eventually, Netgear reported that they were going to fix all the unpatched models. They also teamed up with Bugcrowd to improve their vulnerability handling process.

Netgear has a status page on the vulnerability, they also provide a workaround for those who can't update their firmware yet.