News

Ransomware disrupts Washington DC's CCTV system

Ransomware attacks target various types of systems and businesses and are unlikely to stop

|

Romania Correspondent, IDG News Service |

File encrypting ransomware is one of the biggest IT threats organizations face today.
Credit: Peter Sayer
More like this

About 70 percent of the cameras hooked up to the police's closed-circuit TV (CCTV) system in Washington, D.C., were reportedly unable to record footage for several days before President Trump's inauguration due to a ransomware attack.

The attack affected 123 of the 187 network video recorders that form the city's CCTV system, the Washington Post reported Saturday. Each of these devices is used to store video footage captured by up to four cameras installed in public spaces.

The incident occurred on Jan. 12, eight days before the inauguration of U.S. President Donald Trump, and it took three days to restore the system. The city refused to pay the ransom and sent teams at each site to take the affected devices offline, replace their software and restart them, according to the newspaper.

The incident serves to show the dangers associated with the increasing number of ransomware attacks that target various types of systems and organizations. Last year similar attacks disrupted the IT systems at several hospitals across the U.S. and in November ransomware was used to encrypted data on about 900 systems at San Francisco's Municipal Transportation Agency.

That incident did not affect the transit service, but the agency had to temporarily open gates and provide free transport to passengers. It's probably only a matter of time until ransomware attacks end up endangering human lives, as IT disruptions in hospitals, public transport services, water utilities and other critical infrastructure providers can have very serious consequences.

The impact to a company's business can also be serious and can lead to loss of customers, especially if such an incident happens during peak season. Earlier this month a four-star hotel in the Austrian Alps had its reservation, electronic key and cash desk systems affected by ransomware. This was the fourth time that the hotel was hit by cybercriminals and the incident left it unable to program new key cards, Austrian news site The Local reported Saturday.

To comment on this article and other CSO content, visit our Facebook page or our Twitter stream.
Related:

Lucian Constantin is an IDG News Service correspondent. He writes about information security, privacy, and data protection.

How much is a data breach going to cost you?
You Might Like
Notice to our Readers
We're now using social media to take your comments and feedback. Learn more about this here.
Most Popular
06 vpn
Your favourite VPN app is harvesting your personal information

​An analysis of hundreds of Android virtual private network (VPN) apps has found that 18 per cent do...

scope
61% off LEMONBEST HD 720p Handheld Wifi Inspection Scope - Deal Alert

This handheld High Definition WiFi Inspection Camera makes use of optoelectronic technology to...

5port hdmi splitter
33% off Kinivo 5 Port HDMI Switch With Auto-Switching & Remote - Deal Alert

The Kinivo 501BN is a premium quality high speed HDMI switch for your gaming or home theater setup. It...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Popular Resources
Featured Stories
tim cook
FBI v. Apple: One year later, it hasn’t settled much

At the one-year anniversary of the battle between the FBI and tech giant Apple over unlocking an...

spear fishing
Spear phishing tough to block, even when using automation tools

Trying to filter out phishing emails is tough work, even for organizations trying to find a better way...

ipazzport mini keyboard
40% off iPazzPort Backlit Wireless Mini Keyboard and Touchpad for PC, Android

Wireless long distance control of your system. QWERTY with 92 keys, wireless keyboard with touchpad...

Netgear R8500
Dozens of Netgear products vulnerable to authentication bypass flaws

Simon Kenin, a security researcher at Trustwave, was – by his own admission – being lazy the day he...