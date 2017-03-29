Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

36% off Raspberry Pi 3 Model B Motherboard - Deal Alert

TechConnect |

raspberry pi 3 motherboard
Credit: Amazon
More like this

Currently discounted 33% on Amazon the Raspberry Pi 3 Model B Motherboardfeatures a quad-core 64-bit ARM Cortex A53 clocked at 1.2 GHz. The Pi 3 features on-board 802.11N WiFi and Bluetooth 4.0.

Specs:

  • 1.2GHz 64-bit quad-core ARMv8 CPU, 1 GB RAM
  • 802.11n Wireless LAN, 10/100Mbps Lan Speed
  • Bluetooth 4.1, Bluetooth Low Energy
  • 4 USB ports, 40 GPIO pins, Full HDMI port, Combined 3.5mm audio jack and composite video
  • Camera interface (CSI),Display interface (DSI), Micro SD card slot (now push-pull rather than push-push), VideoCore IV 3D graphics core

This Raspberry Pi 3 motherboard currently averages 4.8 out of 5 stars on Amazon from over 1,000 customers (read reviews) and its list price of $59.99 is currently discounted 36% to $38.39.

This story, "36% off Raspberry Pi 3 Model B Motherboard - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

To comment on this article and other CSO content, visit our Facebook page or our Twitter stream.
At a Glance

  • Raspberry Pi 3 Model B Motherboard

    $38.39 MSRP $59.99
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

How much is a data breach going to cost you?
You Might Like
Most Popular
turbotax deal
40% off TurboTax Deluxe 2016 Tax Software Federal & State - Deal Alert

No Tax Knowledge Needed. TurboTax will ask you easy questions to get to know you and fill in all the...

Black Hat 2015
The CSO guide to top security conferences

CSO Online’s calendar of upcoming security conferences makes it easy to find the events that matter the...

amazon kindle
Amazon Prime Members Get Up To $75 off Kindle E-Reader Bundles Through 4/3 -

Amazon is offering up to $75 off various popular Kindle e-reader bundles, but the deal is only good...

Popular Resources
Featured Stories
apple watch
10 security risks of wearables

Fitness trackers may not present a huge security risk, but any connected device can be hacked. Here’s...

81p5l6fqewl. sl1500
38% off Seagate Backup Plus Ultra Slim 2TB Portable External Hard Drive - Deal

The Backup Plus Ultra Slim Portable Drive is one of Seagate's thinnest and most eye-catching portable...

Black Hat 2015
The CSO guide to top security conferences

CSO Online’s calendar of upcoming security conferences makes it easy to find the events that matter the...

internet security privacy
Privacy advocates plan to fight Congress' repeal of ISP privacy rules

Privacy advocates haven't given up the fight after the U.S. Congress has voted to allow ISPs to sell...