Breach notification website LeakedSource allegedly raided

LeakedSource, a breach notification service that exposed some of 2016’s largest data breaches, might be facing a permanent shutdown.

According to a forum post on a well-known market place, the owner of LeakedSource was raided earlier this week, though exact details of the law enforcement action remain a mystery.

At the start of the new year, LeakedSource indexed more than 3 billion records. Their collection is the result of information sharing between a number of sources, including those who hacked the data themselves. Access to the full archive requires a membership fee.

Sometimes the data LeakedSource obtains is recent, but that isn’t always the case. There have been numerous instances where LeakedSource obtained records from a data breach long after the attack had taken place and the data was no longer useful to those who compromised it.

On the OGFlip forum Thursday, a user posted vague details about the LeakedSource raid, but Salted Hash has been unable to verify the claims.

The U.S. Department of Justice will not comment, refusing to confirm or deny any investigations related to LeakedSource. The operators of the notification service itself have been offline for several days, and the LeakedSource website stopped working late Tuesday evening.

The message from OGF reads as follows:

“Leakedsource is down forever and won't be coming back. Owner raided early this morning. Wasn't arrested, but all SSD's got taken, and Leakedsource servers got subpoena'd and placed under federal investigation. If somehow he recovers from this and launches LS again, then I'll be wrong. But I am not wrong. (sic)”

LeakedSource has been behind a number of high-profile stories, including the recent data breach at E-Sports Entertainment Association (ESEA) and the millions of gaming passwords that were exposed due to vBulletin vulnerabilities.

Moreover, the notification service also brought attention to the Weebly data breach; the Sanrio database that exposed 3.3 million Hello Kitty fans; the Last.fm data breach; the Rambler.ru data breach; the FriendFinder Networks data breach; and the Dailymotion data breach.

LeakedSource also made headlines for arching the data compromised during the LinkedIn, MySpace, Twitter, and data breaches.

The last time Salted Hash spoke to anyone at LeakedSource, the spokesperson said they were going to take a bit of a break. If the raid reports are true, their vacation might go on forever. This story is developing and will be updated as events unfold.

H/T to Zack Whittaker at ZDNet for catching the OGF forum post.