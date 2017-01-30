How to eliminate insider threats

Insider threats are a major security problem

For years, the primary security objective has been to protect the perimeter—the focus on keeping outsiders from gaining access and doing harm. But statistics prove that more risk exists within an organization. Indeed, many compliance regulations require monitoring of systems to identify and eliminate insider threat. According to Forrester, 58 percent of breaches are caused from internal incidents or with a business partner’s organization. And 55 percent of attacks are originated by an insider as cited in the 2015 IBM Cyber Security Intelligence Index.

Mike McKee, CEO of ObserveIT, lists some tips to help organizations quickly jump on any irregularities that come from within your company’s network.