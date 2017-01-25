The Phi Beta Cyber Society honors top U.S. men and women in cybersecurity

A new group, The Phi Beta Cyber Society, aims to connect the top U.S. men and women in cybersecurity with high school students nationally. The goal is to help produce more of tomorrow's cyber defense professionals.

Phi Beta Cyber honors the top cybersecurity experts in the U.S. and offers them inclusion in a prestigious society with no profit motive. But, there's a hitch. Members must pledge to accept at least one invitation per year to visit a local high school and talk cyber with its students.

The Society plans to get down to the zip code level by mapping cyber experts to high schools nearby.