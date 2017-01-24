News

Court denies US government appeal in Microsoft overseas email case

The DOJ cannot force Microsoft to turn over customer email stored outside the US, the court says again

|

Senior Editor, IDG News Service |

DOJ
Credit: Magdalena Petrova
More like this

A U.S. appeals court will not reconsider its groundbreaking decision denying Department of Justice efforts to force Microsoft to turn over customer emails stored outside the country.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit, in a 4-4 decision Tuesday, declined to rehear its July decision that denied the DOJ access to the email of a drug trafficking suspect stored on a Microsoft server in Ireland. Microsoft has been fighting DOJ requests for the email since 2013.

The DOJ has argued that tech companies can avoid valid warrants by storing customer data outside the U.S.

Judges "readily acknowledge the gravity of this concern," but the 31-year-old U.S. Stored Communications Act (SCA) doesn't allow worldwide search under a U.S. warrant, wrote Judge Susan Carney.

"We recognize at the same time that in many ways the SCA has been left behind by technology," Carney wrote in Tuesday's decision. "It is overdue for a congressional revision that would continue to protect privacy but would more effectively balance concerns of international comity with law enforcement needs and service provider obligations in the global context in which this case arose."

Back in December 2013, Magistrate Judge James Francis in the Southern District of New York authorized a search warrant for all emails and other information belonging to the Microsoft user under investigation. Microsoft filed to quash the warrant for customer data held in Dublin. It argued that U.S. courts are not authorized to issue extraterritorial warrants.

Neither Microsoft nor the DOJ was immediately available for comment.

To comment on this article and other CSO content, visit our Facebook page or our Twitter stream.
Related:

Grant Gross edits and assigns stories and writes about technology and telecom policy in the U.S. government for the IDG News Service. He is based outside of Washington, D.C.

New Year's resolution: ‘I will eliminate passwords’ in 2017
You Might Like
Notice to our Readers
We're now using social media to take your comments and feedback. Learn more about this here.
Most Popular
00 tedtalk opener
7 (more) security TED Talks you can’t miss

In this selection you’ll find speakers taking on some of the most pressing, and persistent, security...

w 2 form
IRS to delay tax refunds as a security precaution

Refunds for more than 40 million low-income families could be delayed by the IRS this year, as the tax...

sandisk storage
34% off SanDisk Connect Wireless Stick 200GB - Deal Alert

A flash drive, reinvented. With the SanDisk Connect Stick in your pocket, in your bag or across the...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Popular Resources
Featured Stories
binoculars looking watch outlook future
Study: 62% of security pros don’t know where their sensitive data is

Forrester report finds organizations struggle with understanding and controlling sensitive data.

usbc flash drive
22% off Kingston Digital 64GB Dual USB 3 and C Flash Drive - Deal Alert

Works with newer USB Type-C devices such as smartphones and tablets, and is also compatible with USB...

primary tsa
10 scary things the TSA found on your fellow travelers

Interestingly the TSA finds some amusement or amazement in these finding as it now posts its own Top 10...

yahoo headquarters
Yahoo pushes back timing of Verizon deal after breaches

Verizon’s planned acquisition of Yahoo will take longer than expected and won’t close until this year’s...