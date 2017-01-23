Making the most of your time at the RSA 2017 conference

Last year, I wrote A guide to the RSA 2016 conference, so I thought I’d do the same for 2017.

If you’re attending the conference, it requires a significant time and monetary investment. With RSA under a month away, here’s some tips to consider to ensure your time and money is well spent.

Book your hotel ASAP – San Francisco is a small city and for large conferences, there’s often a dearth of hotel rooms. If you didn’t book yet, do that now at the conference hotel page.

Alternatively, sites like Hotels.com may have other and possibly cheaper options. Be aware that some listings there are bargain-basement priced as they have shared bathrooms and lack other basic amenities that many business travelers may expect.

Create a schedule – Most people go to the conference to learn as much as they can. There’s a complete listing of all sessions where you can create a personalized schedule. There’s a huge amount of sessions to choose from, so take the time to peruse and create your customized schedule.

In the past, some attendees got enraged arriving (most often late) and finding the session they wanted to attend was full. For 2017, there’s a new feature to reserve a seat for most sessions; except keynotes and briefing center sessions. If you reserve a seat, you must be in line 10 minutes prior to the start of the session or your reserved seat will be cancelled.

Know which vendors you want to meet – Last year there were 547 vendors at the expo. This year, the vendor exhibitor list has an astounding 707 vendors who’ll be on the expo floors.

The expo halls are massive, overwhelming and loud. Spend some time looking at the exhibitor list and getting a feel for the vendors you want to meet with.

Once there, think twice about spending 25 minutes sitting through a vendor pitch to enter a drawing for a drone or similar prize. For me, my time is better spent speaking with the technical staff at the booths. You can get valuable insights how their products work and potentially solve your security issues. This is especially true if you are already a customer. Don’t squander your time just to bring home a beer holder or t-shirt.

New for 2017 is the early stage expo. This is a new space in the Marriott Marquis where you can meet with emerging startups and discover new solutions from these up and coming companies.

For those that have an interest in Israeli security vendors, the Israeli Cyber security showcase is on Feb. 13.

Wear comfortable shoes – you’ll be doing lots of walking at RSA. With events in the south, north and west Moscone Center buildings and now at the Marriott Marquis, combined with the long expo floor aisles; you don’t need a podiatrist to tell you comfortable shoes are a must.

Chat with a legend - there are many illustrious industry personalities at the conference. The good news is that they are approachable and often happy to share quick advice. Be it Adi Shamir, Bruce Schenier, Whit Diffie, Ronald Rivest, Paul Kocher and many more. RSA may be a huge show, but you can also pick the brain of and meet some of the best minds in the business.

If you would rather chat with a legend over extremely loud music in a crowded club, the many RSA parties afford such opportunities. Dave Lewis was kind enough to create a RSA parties 2017 list.

Don’t use the 2017 conference bag - RSA gives out great bags, often high quality backpacks. Since thousands of people will be using the identical 2017 conference bags, often without nametags, many of them get switched, and lost forever from their rightful owners. If you don’t want to be a victim of a RSA conference bag switch, bring a different backpack.

As for me, I’ll be at the conference. I’ll be leading a P2P session on Countering Cyberespionage on Tuesday at 3:45 pm. Hope to see you there, in your comfortable shoes with an old backpack.

