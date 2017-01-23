How to keep branch offices as secure as corporate HQ

Home offices need help

The home office is a security minefield. "Connected devices in the home likely have far fewer security controls associated with them," says Andrew Hay, CISO of DataGravity. "Every organization should have policies, procedures, and guidelines for acceptable use of company resources when outside of the physical office walls."

The humble home router is a particularly sensitive attack vector. "Companies should encourage remote employees to be vigilant about securing their routers," says Tony Anscombe, security evangelist at Avast Software. "Users should change the default admin username, create a strong password, and make sure that their routers' firmware is up to date."