Women in cybersecurity: Cisco, IBM, Symantec help pave the way

Women make up roughly half the world's population, they hold around 50 percent of jobs in the U.S. workforce and fill 25 percent of IT jobs, yet they account for only 10 percent of the positions in cybersecurity.

Females in the field are uniting to help move the needle on those numbers towards 50 percent of women in cyber jobs, where it belongs. They are doing so (in part) by joining one of several women in cyber associations. A list of the associations can be found at WomenInCyber.com, compiled as a free community resource by Cybersecurity Ventures. (Disclaimer: Steve Morgan is founder and CEO at Cybersecurity Ventures).

There are 1 million cybersecurity job openings in 2017, and that figure is expected to reach 1.5 million by 2019. Will women fill a larger percentage of cyber positions over the next two to five years and beyond? The glass is half-empty or half-full, depending on how one looks at the issue.