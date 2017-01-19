Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

27% ASUS VivoStick TS10-B017D Intel Atom Z8350 - Deal Alert

|

TechConnect |

vivostick
Credit: Amazon
More like this

The innovative ASUS VivoStick plugs directly into an HDMI port to turn any HDMI monitor into a productive Windows 10 PC or any TV into an enhanced Smart TV. With 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.1, VivoRemote mobile app and USB 2.0 & 3.0 ports, VivoStick uniquely combines versatility and portability, and measures only 5.3” x 1.4” x 0.6”. See the discounted VivoStick on Amazon, where its typical list price of $119 has been reduced to $87.

This story, "27% ASUS VivoStick TS10-B017D Intel Atom Z8350 - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

To comment on this article and other CSO content, visit our Facebook page or our Twitter stream.
At a Glance

  • ASUS VivoStick TS10-B017D Intel Atom Z8350

    $87.00 MSRP $119.00
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

New Year's resolution: ‘I will eliminate passwords’ in 2017
You Might Like
Notice to our Readers
We're now using social media to take your comments and feedback. Learn more about this here.
Most Popular
turbotax deal
34% off TurboTax Deluxe 2016 Tax Software Federal & State - Deal Alert

No Tax Knowledge Needed. TurboTax will ask you easy questions to get to know you and fill in all the...

yeti rambler
43% off YETI Rambler 64oz Stainless Steel Vacuum Insulated Bottle with Cap -

With double-wall vacuum insulation, these over-engineered drink holders keep your favorite beverage as...

flashlight
50% off J5 Tactical V1-Pro Ultra Bright 3 Mode Flashlight - Deal Alert

This flashlight is tough as nails and produces an intense beam of light up to 600 feet. Runs for hours...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Popular Resources
Featured Stories
man leaning on box of office belongings after being fired or laid off
How to get fired in 2017: Have a security breach

There are many reasons why IT professionals can be fired, but six out of the top nine are related to...

malware attack cyberespionage code hacker
Attackers start wiping data from CouchDB and Hadoop databases

Researchers are reporting data wiping attacks hitting openly accessible Hadoop and CouchDB deployments.

Injection syringe needle vaccinate
Is antivirus getting worse?

Anti-virus software is getting worse at detecting both known and new threats, says a new report....

cia seal government
CIA updates rules for collecting and retaining info on US people

The U.S. Central Intelligence Agency on Wednesday updated rules relating to the collection, retention...