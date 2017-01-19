7 (more) security TED Talks you can’t miss

Second edition

The first list 10 security Ted Talks you can’t miss was so popular we decided to serve another. So here is another batch of must see security and privacy videos. In this selection you’ll find speakers taking on some of the most pressing, and persistent, security and privacy challenges of our time, from how society can fight the war on terror while maintaining the social values we cherish to Bruce Schneier’s talk on how challenging it is for us to evaluate and understand risk. It’s a must-see talk. Well, we think they all are, so enjoy.