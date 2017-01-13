Where to get a Master’s Degree in cybersecurity

A Master’s in cyber is attainable from a growing number of universities in the U.S.

Robert Herjavec, founder of Herjavec Group, a leading information security firm and a Shark Investor on ABC’s Shark Tank, says “As an industry, cybersecurity presents incredible opportunity for the youth of today.”

“There are literally over 1 million job openings in our space” says Herjavec. “That’s incredible. Hard to believe really. But security isn’t slowing down and we need more talent with keen curiosity, strong technical skill, and the ability to analyze and enrich data. I highly recommend high school students consider a post secondary degree in computer science and that we continue to expand Master’s programs in cybersecurity to help grow our talent base for years to come."