Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

41% off Withings Body Composition Wi-Fi Scale - Deal Alert

|

TechConnect |

withings scale
Credit: Amazon
More like this

Step on the Withings Body scale to view full body composition metrics for a holistic picture of your health and fitness. The scale displays your weight, body fat, water percentage, bone and muscle mass. The scale's screen will also display a graph with your last 8 weigh-ins, making it easy to immediately see weight trends. All data syncs to the Withings Health Mate app, automatically. Also features integrated nutrition tracking and ability to pair with over 100 health and fitness apps to help understand how your efforts impact what you see on the scale. Works via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth. The scale can automatically recognize and record data from up to 8 users, and lasts up to 18 months on a single set of AAA batteries (included). Its typical price of $130 has been discounted a generous 41% to $77 on Amazon, where it averages 4 out of 5 stars from over 200 people. See the discounted Withings Body Composition Wi-Fi Scale on Amazon.

This story, "41% off Withings Body Composition Wi-Fi Scale - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

To comment on this article and other CSO content, visit our Facebook page or our Twitter stream.
At a Glance

  • Withings Body - Body Composition Wi-Fi Scale, White

    $76.99 MSRP $129.95
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

New Year's resolution: ‘I will eliminate passwords’ in 2017
You Might Like
Notice to our Readers
We're now using social media to take your comments and feedback. Learn more about this here.
Most Popular
CS:GO Splash screen
ESEA hacked, 1.5 million records leaked after alleged failed extortion attempt

E-Sports Entertainment Association (ESEA), one of the largest competitive video gaming communities on...

Group of people waiting for interview
1 million cybersecurity job openings in 2017

cybersecurity job openings, cross train IT workers on cybersecurity

turbotax deal
34% off TurboTax Deluxe 2016 Tax Software Federal & State - Deal Alert

No Tax Knowledge Needed. TurboTax will ask you easy questions to get to know you and fill in all the...

Popular Resources
Featured Stories
Black Hat 2015
The CSO guide to top security conferences

CSO Online’s calendar of upcoming security conferences makes it easy to find the events that matter the...

fnb south africa
South African bank tells its tale of battling ransom attacks

In November of 2015, First National Bank of South Africa received a typical ransom email from the...

Digital Key encryption
Professionally designed ransomware Spora might be the next big thing

Security researchers have found a new very well designed ransomware program dubbed Spora that can...

high priority sign arrow
Security tops app services priority list

Organizations are increasingly deploying application services to keep their applications humming, and...