44% off Logitech G700s 910-003584 Rechargeable Gaming Mouse - Deal Alert

logitech g700s gaming mouse
Credit: Amazon
For gamers who know there is no such thing as “over-prepared”, the G700s is a must-have. Precise? Check. Customizable? 13 programmable buttons will perform complex macros at your command. Full-speed wireless? With the lightning-fast report rate of a wired gaming mouse, you won’t believe it’s not plugged in. The G700s Gaming Mouse is highly rated on Amazon with 4 out of 5 stars from over 2,400 customers (read reviews). Right now its list price has been reduced a generous 44% to just $55.53. See it now on Amazon.

