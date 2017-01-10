Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
66% Off Nero 2017 Platinum HD Multimedia Suite Software, PC Disk or Download - Deal Alert

nero platinum 2017
Credit: Amazon
Create, edit, burn, convert, organize, stream, rip and play back videos, photos, and music like a professional, with the familiar maximum quality. Create audio CDs, DVDs, and Blu-ray Discs. Import and play back your videos in HEVC (H.265) and edit your films with full HD video-editing previews. In addition, the new, direct export of individual sections from long videos saves time and effort. For that special touch, add striking 4K templates and effects, as well as perfect transitions to your videos. Play videos with embedded subtitles and drag and drop extra ones to the playback functions. Use the new Gracenote integration to add and play back original album art for single songs and whole albums. And with the improved Nero MediaHome WiFi Sync App, you can easily transfer photos and videos wirelessly from your iOS and Android smartphone to your PC and vice versa. The PC version typically lists for $129.99, but its price has been discounted a significant 68% to just $44.72 on Amazon, making this a very good deal on the popular software package. See the discounted Nero Platinum 2017 on Amazon.

This story, "66% Off Nero 2017 Platinum HD Multimedia Suite Software, PC Disk or Download - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

