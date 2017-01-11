How White Hat hackers do bad things for good reasons

Imagine you are the receptionist at the front desk of a bank around Valentine’s Day. There are countless bouquets of flowers and boxes of chocolate being dropped off for delivery to employees. You just set them aside and alert the employee upon arrival.

But what about that one box with no name on it that just says “To my love.” Taped to the box is a DVD. The delivery person says he doesn’t know who it is for, he tells the receptionist that he just delivers the packages. The receptionist wants the romantic package to make it to the intended target, so she puts the DVD into her computer in hopes it can give her a clue.

A video animation pops up on her screen of a bunny saying “I love you.” However behind the scenes an executable is placed on the computer. And now the criminal is inside the company’s network.

That deliver man was Anton Abaya, a senior assessment and compliance consultant with Accudata Systems. He was hired by the client as a “white hat hacker.” Once Valentine’s Day passed, he sat down with his client and watched the surveillance video of the employees laughing at the cute video while also eating the chocolates.