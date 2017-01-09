Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

42% off Mr. Beams Motion-Sensing Stick-Anywhere Nightlight, 3-Pack - Deal Alert

|

TechConnect |

motion nightlight
Credit: Amazon
More like this

Stick these bright battery-powered lights anywhere indoors or out (they're weather-proof). They'll light up when motion is detected within 15-feet, and shut themselves off after 30 seconds of inactivity. Currently a best-seller on Amazon with 4.5 out of 5 stars from over 4,000 reviewers (read recent reviews). Its typical list price of $26.55 has been slashed 42% down to just $15.49 for a set of three, its lowest price. See the discounted Mr. Beams nightlights at their rock-bottom price on Amazon.

This story, "42% off Mr. Beams Motion-Sensing Stick-Anywhere Nightlight, 3-Pack - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

To comment on this article and other CSO content, visit our Facebook page or our Twitter stream.
At a Glance

  • Mr. Beams MB723 Battery-Powered Motion-Sensing LED Stick-Anywhere Nightlight, 3-Pack

    $15.49 MSRP $26.55
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

Insider: Hacking the elections: myths and realities
You Might Like
Notice to our Readers
We're now using social media to take your comments and feedback. Learn more about this here.
Most Popular
CS:GO Splash screen
ESEA hacked, 1.5 million records leaked after alleged failed extortion attempt

E-Sports Entertainment Association (ESEA), one of the largest competitive video gaming communities on...

turbotax deal
34% off TurboTax Deluxe 2016 Tax Software Federal & State - Deal Alert

No Tax Knowledge Needed. TurboTax will ask you easy questions to get to know you and fill in all the...

lg 50ga6400 smart tv google android
Ransomware on smart TVs is here and removing it can be a pain

Over the Christmas a user reported the first in-the-wild case of a ransomware attack that infected an...

Popular Resources
Featured Stories
Locky Ransomware infects a Windows 10 computer
Video: Infecting a system with Locky Ransomware

Ransomware is a problem. Businesses, governments, even home users have felt the impact of this...

A system infected by Locky Ransomware
Video: How to recover a system from a Ransomware attack

Having a system infected with Ransomware can be a painful and frightening experience for some. However,...

Locky Ransomware infects a Windows 10 computer
Video: Infecting a system with Locky Ransomware

Ransomware is a problem. Businesses, governments, even home users have felt the impact of this...

What a Locky Ransomware attack looks like

CSO Online's Steve Ragan infects a laptop with Locky Ransomware