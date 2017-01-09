News

Hello Kitty database leaked to the web, 3.3 million fans affected

The incorrectly configured Sanrio database was copied prior to being fixed, a feat that went unnoticed for more than a year

CSO |

Hello Kitty stand in Madrid

Sanrio stand in Madrid, Spain with the Hello Kitty character outline as the entryway.

 Credit: Javier Mediavilla Ezquibela
More like this

A Sanrio database that was misconfigured and exposed to the public in 2015 was eventually secured by the company.

In a statement, Sanrio said they didn’t believe any data was stolen. But that’s exactly what happened. Now, over a year later, the database has surfaced online. Its resurrection places 3.3 million Hello Kitty fans in the hot seat.

On December 19, 2015, Salted Hash broke the news that a MongoDB installation for Sanrio, the company behind Hello Kitty, was exposed to the public. The database was discovered by security researcher Chris Vickery.

At the time, Sanrio speculated the exposure was due to maintenance conducted several weeks prior, on November 20, 2015. The database contained just over 3.3 million records from sanriotown.com, including 186,261 records assigned to people under the age of 18.

Three days after the story broke, on December 22, 2015, Sanrio said they investigated the problem and fixed it.

“In addition, new security measures have been applied on the server(s); and we are conducting an internal investigation and security review into this incident. To the Company’s current knowledge, no data was stolen or exposed,” the statement concluded.

Unfortunately, someone did copy the database before the configuration error was fixed. It just isn’t clear when that copy was made. On Sunday, Salted Hash learned that the Sanrio database was added to the LeakedSource index.

Examining the LeakedSource records and comparing the field names to the screenshots shared by Vickery in 2015, the data is a match. For example, both sets of data use the “_createdFrom” field, as well as “dateOfBirth”, “gender”, “firstName”, “lastName”, etc.

Based on the samples shared with Salted Hash, it looks as if the LeakedSource records have been scrubbed of non-essential website data points, laving only the personal details intact.

In both databases, the records contain the account holder’s first and last name, birthday (encoded, but easily reversed), gender, country of origin, email addresses, user name, password (unsalted SHA-1 hash), password hint question, and the corresponding answer.

However, there is a field in the LeakedSource records that is new to this story, “incomeRange” with values running from 0 to 150. It isn’t clear what these values represent, but not every record has them.

As was the case previously, the fear is that the exposed database could cause problems for those registered, especially the children. It’s hard enough to deal with ID theft related issues as an adult. Such issues are only compounded for children, as the problems might not materialize for several years.

In 2015, Sanrio encouraged password resets and urged fans not to share passwords between websites. This is true today as well, but there’s no telling who followed the advice.

Also, there is no way to track who had access to this database, as it’s been circulating out of the public eye for a least a year before it was shared with LeakedSource.

Salted Hash has reached out to Sanrio for comment. We’ll update this story when they respond. Anyone with concerns about the information exposed can checkout Consumer.gov for advice on recovering from identity theft.

To comment on this article and other CSO content, visit our Facebook page or our Twitter stream.
Related:

Steve Ragan is senior staff writer at CSO. Prior to joining the journalism world in 2005, Steve spent 15 years as a freelance IT contractor focused on infrastructure management and security.

Insider: Hacking the elections: myths and realities
You Might Like
Notice to our Readers
We're now using social media to take your comments and feedback. Learn more about this here.
Most Popular
recruiting thinkstock
Security Recruiter Directory

To find the right security job or hire the right candidate, you first need to find the right recruiter....

lg 50ga6400 smart tv google android
Ransomware on smart TVs is here and removing it can be a pain

Over the Christmas a user reported the first in-the-wild case of a ransomware attack that infected an...

canon printer
67% off Canon MG6821 Wireless All-In-One Printer, Scanner, and Copier With

Canon's MG6821 all-in-one allows printing from your mobile device via Airprint and can print to Google...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Popular Resources
Featured Stories
01 boring
7 tips for better security awareness training sessions

At their worst, security awareness training sessions are boring wastes of time, both for employees and...

cloud security challenges 2
What to do when your network is wide open

How can you enforce internal policies and industry compliance mandates when there’s no longer an...

CS:GO Splash screen
ESEA hacked, 1.5 million records leaked after alleged failed extortion attempt

E-Sports Entertainment Association (ESEA), one of the largest competitive video gaming communities on...

putin22
US: Putin ordered cyber-meddling to favor Trump

A highly anticipated U.S. intelligence report claims that Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a...