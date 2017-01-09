News

Razer had a great CES until the company realized two of its prototypes had disappeared from the show floor.

Three 17-inch 4K displays on one laptop? Yes please.
Razer had a strong showing at CES 2017 with two particularly interesting PC prototypes: Projects Valerie and Ariana.

Unfortunately, at least one person—possibly more—was a little too interested in Razer’s activity at CES. Company CEO Min-Liang Tan announced on Facebook Monday morning that two of Razer’s prototypes were stolen from the company’s CES booth.

Further reading: The weird, wild, and powerful PC hardware of CES 2017

It’s not clear if Razer’s headlining prototype devices were the ones stolen at CES, but they’d clearly be of interest to any prospective tech thieves lurking around the Las Vegas show floor. Project Valerie is a three-screen laptop featuring a trio 17-inch, 4K G-Sync displays. Two of those panels use robot arms to deploy and align with the main screen. As we mentioned in our look at the device, however, don’t expect to see Valerie roll out anytime soon as its price would make it unrealistic for even the most hardcore of gamers.

Ariana, meanwhile, is a 4K projector that can extend game elements into your living room—reminiscent of Microsoft’s defunct IllumiRoom concept.

Tan says the gaming company isn’t playing around with the suspected theft. “We treat theft/larceny, and if relevant to this case, industrial espionage, very seriously – it is cheating, and cheating doesn’t sit well with us,” he said. The company is working with CES management and law enforcement to try and recover its missing property.

The story behind the story: CES 2017 is the second high-profile theft for Razer. In 2011, two Razer Blade prototypes were stolen from the company’s research and development lab in the San Francisco Bay area. 

This story, "Thieves swipe two of Razer's PC hardware prototypes from CES floor" was originally published by PCWorld.

Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

