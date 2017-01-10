5 reasons why Web gateways aren’t bulletproof

Even “safe” Websites infect visitors

The belief that infections occur only through websites that are categorized as suspicious or malicious is false. On the contrary, Forcepoint (formerly Websense) estimates that 85 percent of infections occur through legitimate and “safe websites.” So-called safe websites are often used to serve up malicious content from other sources which they have little or no control over. A good example is malvertizing, which injects malicious ads into legitimate online advertising networks later served by publishers that do not know if ads are malicious.

Another example is when attackers leverage vulnerabilities in the sites themselves to get them to serve malicious content. This happened when the Forbes Thought of the Day widget was breached by Chinese threat actors targeting US based defense contractors.