28% off DryGuy Travel Dry DX Boot and Shoe Dryer - Deal Alert

boot dryer
Credit: Amazon
The DryGuy Travel Dry DX Portable Boot Dryer and Shoe Dryer combines traditional convection drying with forced air to create a hybrid system that dries boots and shoes in less time than it takes most other portable dryers, to help prevent bacteria, fungus, and mildew that causes odors and eventually leads to deterioration. An integrated fan at the front of the DX helps draw fresh air over the thermal heating elements, venting warm air throughout the toe box and removing any moisture. The DryGuy Travel DX features an AC/DC power adaptor which means it works in the home or from the car. It will not damage fragile materials. The DryGuy Travel Dry DX Portable Boot Dryer and Shoe Dryer weighs just 1.25 pounds and fits easily into carry-on luggage. Its typical list price of $32 has been reduced to just $23. See it on Amazon.

