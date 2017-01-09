What to do when your network is wide open

The cloud is now a mainstream IT platform. Through its unlimited economies of scale and its ability to deliver IT resources dynamically whenever users need them, the cloud’s popularity permeates through businesses of all sizes and industries.

While they enjoy cloud benefits, many in IT still feel challenged to fully secure the new platform. There might be one or more cloud services linking to your corporate and partner network, all being accessed by both mobile and traditional users. How can you enforce internal policies and industry compliance mandates when there’s no longer an identifiable network perimeter?

Ganesh Kirti, CTO and co-founder of Palerra, shows a few related issues worrying chief information security officers (CISO) when it comes to securing the cloud: