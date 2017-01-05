Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
50% off Rock Band Rivals Band Kit for PlayStation 4 - Deal Alert

rock band kit
Credit: Amazon
Amazon has the kit slashed 50% right now down to $99.99 from its typical list price of $199.99. It includes the drum kit with four durable and responsive drum pads with reinforced metal kick pedal. And also includes Rock Band 4 game software and Rock Band Rivals expansion download code. The guitar is foldable and is an officially licensed Wireless Fender Jaguar Guitar. See the deal now on Amazon.

This story, "50% off Rock Band Rivals Band Kit for PlayStation 4 - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

  • Rock Band Rivals Band Kit for PlayStation 4

    $99.99 MSRP $199.99
