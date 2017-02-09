CSO50 2017: 50 forward-thinking security projects

Data leakage prevention (DLP) is a technology aimed at stemming the loss of sensitive information. Our current DLP processes were creating a lot of false positives causing inefficiencies in the process and we also felt reporting to senior management could be improved. We undertook this project with below objectives
1. Reduce false positives and increase coverage
2. Provide useful reporting to management – Contextual information, business level reporting
3. Putting Genpact/Client information to the core of policies
4. Use DLP as a mechanism to make each employee realize the importance of protection of Genpact/Client information
We leveraged DLP not just a technical tool to detect the leakage but also to drive culture transformation and change employee behavior. Using the alerting feature of the software, whenever a user tries to send confidential information on a personal ID (e.g. gmail) he/ she will get a pop-up notification asking him to be sure about the transmission for business purpose – with an option to abort sending or send with a business justification.